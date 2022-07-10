New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 280,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

