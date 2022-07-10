New BitShares (NBS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.32 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $4.32 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

