Neutral Dollar (nUSD) One Day Volume Hits $38.11 Million

Neutral Dollar (nUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.97 or 1.00007730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Coin Profile

Neutral Dollar (nUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.