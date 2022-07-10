NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

