NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.