NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.55 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.55 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

