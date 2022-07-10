National Bankshares Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.35

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.32.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$132.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$3.06.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

