National Bankshares Cuts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.18.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

