National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.58.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

