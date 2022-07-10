MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0049

MVL (MVL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $105.22 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

