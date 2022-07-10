MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

NYSE:MSM opened at $73.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

