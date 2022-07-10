Moss Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.24 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $37.24 million and $14.24 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

