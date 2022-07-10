Morgan Stanley Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.91.

NYSE:STT opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in State Street by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in State Street by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

