Morgan Stanley Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $78.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 183,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2,540.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

