Morgan Stanley Cuts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $23.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

