Mooncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00251435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

