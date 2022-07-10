Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.31 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

