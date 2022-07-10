Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.
In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
