Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

NOW opened at $494.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

