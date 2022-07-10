Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 25,275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 412.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,217,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $175.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

