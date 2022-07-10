Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $273.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.83 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

