Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,092,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

