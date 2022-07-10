Monolith (TKN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,822.56 or 1.00027684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

