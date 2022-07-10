Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

TSE ME traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. Moneta Gold has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Moneta Gold (Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.