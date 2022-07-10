Mobile Crypto Pay Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (MCPC)

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market capitalization of $2,457.58 and $6.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00137650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000198 BTC.

