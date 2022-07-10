Mizuho Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $146.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

