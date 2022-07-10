Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,909,734,685 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

