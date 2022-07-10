MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

