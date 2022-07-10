Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average of $225.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

