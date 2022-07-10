Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

