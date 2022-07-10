MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $880,533.59

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $880,533.59 and $7,931.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.75 or 0.99964712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00217572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00258306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

