Maro (MARO) Market Cap Achieves $21.00 Million

Maro (MARO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $110,242.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

