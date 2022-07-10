Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 322 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 270 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 301 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 255 ($3.09) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.60.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.