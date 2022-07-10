Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.94. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

