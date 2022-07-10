Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $338,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $29.34 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

