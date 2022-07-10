Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PPL were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in PPL by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
