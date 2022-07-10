Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

