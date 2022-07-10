Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

