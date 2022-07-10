Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Masco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Masco by 1,053.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 363,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.