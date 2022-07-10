Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 97 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.07 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average is $391.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

