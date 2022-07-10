Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 6,122 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

