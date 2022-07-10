Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 700 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

