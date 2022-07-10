Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up 1.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

