Lossless Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $466,905.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00134814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

