LiquidApps Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,697.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $447,483.84 and $1,697.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

