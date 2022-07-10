LINK Market Cap Hits $226.52 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.72 or 0.00176647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $226.52 million and approximately $244,026.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.