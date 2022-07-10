Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

KTOS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $28,088.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,112 shares of company stock worth $1,081,190. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

