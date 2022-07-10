Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,672 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.25% of Hess worth $83,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 1,307,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,449. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

