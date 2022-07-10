Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,385 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.87. 1,116,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,631. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

