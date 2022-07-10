Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 158,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 8,393,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

